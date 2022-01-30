GREINER, James E. "Jim"



Age 89, Washington Township, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022.



Jim was born to Margaret (nee Trefzger) and Edwin Greiner in Cincinnati, OH, on July 28, 1932, at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was baptized and attended church and grade school at St. Aloysius Gonzaga. Later he graduated from Cincinnati's Elder High School in 1950 where he was a proud member of the



"Panthers" football team.



After graduation, Jim enlisted in the United States Coast Guard to serve our country from 1952 to 1955. During his time in the service, Jim married Marlene Ann Lower on May 1, 1954. Upon leaving the Coast Guard, he enrolled at the



University of Cincinnati and graduated in 1960 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Initially, he worked as a sales engineer for the Price Brothers Company in Cincinnati and Dayton, OH. In 1969, while living with his family in Centerville, OH, he was asked to be a founding partner of a new precast concrete manufacturing company, Concrete Technology, Inc., headquartered in Springboro, OH. As one of the four original founders, and as Vice President and board member, he held many positions, including Engineering Manager and Field



Operations Manager. He retired in December 1997.



Jim led an active retirement traveling, and he and Marlene also enjoyed their vacation home in Petoskey, MI. He cherished spending time with his family and friends in the Dayton/Centerville, OH, area and playing golf at the Petoskey-Bay View Country Club where he was a member for many years. However, tragedy struck in December 2006, with the death of his wife Marlene. Subsequently, he met Joan



Williams and married again in March 2009.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 52-plus years, Marlene. He is survived by his second wife, Joan (Williams); brother, Thomas F. Greiner; children – son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Barbara Greiner; daughter Katie Steuver; son and daughter-in-law, David and Melanie Greiner; 9 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Friday, February 4th at 11:30AM at The Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, in Centerville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton.



In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org/home.



To share a memory of Jim or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

