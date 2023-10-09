Gregston, Carmen R.

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Gregston, Carmen R

Carmen Rita Vivas Gregston, 91, of Moncks Corner, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Summerville Medical Center. Born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico; coming to the United States at the age of three and a half to live in New York City, until around the age of 22. She was the wife to Fred J. Gregston to whom she was married to for 53 and a half years. She was the daughter of the late Isidoro Vivas and Inocencia Vivas, both of Puerto Rico. She worked as a telephone operator for AT&T, a secretary, and retired from the US AF Civil Service with almost 25 years of service. She was a very loving and caring wife, and the wife of a Retired Air Force member with 24 years of service. She is survived by a daughter, Joann Colapinto of Rochester, NY, and a stepdaughter, Terry Lynn Gregston of Hamilton Ohio. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Tuesday, 10th of October, 2023, from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek, 869 St. James Avenue in Goose Creek, South Carolina. The service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Goose Creek, 869 St. James Avenue in Goose Creek, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charleston Animal Society (https://charlestonanimalsociety.org/). Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at mcalister-smith.com/. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Goose Creek, 869 St James Ave, Goose Creek, SC 29445, 843-553-1511.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
McKinney, Martha
2
Willett, Robert
3
Banzhof, Kimberly Ann
4
Fleischauer, Frederick
5
Buell, Donna
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top