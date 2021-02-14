X

GREGORY, Walter D.

Age 95, of Centerville, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. Walt was born January 28, 1926, to the late W. Dane and

Hazel (Justice) Gregory at Coal Grove, Ohio. Walter served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during WWII and retired from Standard Register. Memberships included the Middletown Sportsman's Club. Walter was preceded in death by his wife,

Genevieve W. Gregory and brother, Daniel Gregory. He is survived by his son, Jamie Gregory of Bellbrook, a nephew in Columbus, OH, and 2 great-nieces in Missouri. Private inurnment service will be at Centerville Cemetery. Memorial contributions are asked for SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Twp., OH 45458 in Walt's memory.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

