GREGORY, Robert Owen “Bob” Age 83, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Family will greet friends 9:30-10:30AM on Tuesday, June 14 with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:30AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville
81 N. Main St
Centerville, OH
45459