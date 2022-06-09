journal-news logo
GREGORY, Robert

Updated 59 minutes ago

GREGORY, Robert Owen “Bob” Age 83, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Family will greet friends 9:30-10:30AM on Tuesday, June 14 with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:30AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

http://www.routsong.com

