Gregory, Janeith



Janeith Gregory, 87, passed away on June 17, 2023. She was born on June 29, 1935. Graveside services will be held at Dayton National Cemetery, 10am, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. To view complete obituary, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com