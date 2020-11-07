GREGORY, Gill Lyon



74, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2020, at Hospice in Wilmington, N.C.



Born on July 28,1946, in Monmouth, N.J., the family moved to Dayton, OH, in 1957. A '64 grad from Belmont H.S. & '68 from Ohio U. He participated in ROTC, served as 1st Lt in the Army, and spent 1 year in Vietnam. Gill began his 30 yr. career teaching history in the DPS system and later at Sinclair College. Gill and his wife Ellen raised two daughters Lynne (Storar) and Laura (Pribish).



In 2004 Gill and Ellen relocated to Wilmington, NC. He continued his teaching career in the STARBASE program, until 2012. Gill was a volunteer coach with the First Tee. He will be



remembered as a diehard Cleveland Browns fan, and a



lifelong Frank Sinatra aficionado.



Gill is preceded in death by his parents George and Jeannette Lyon Gregory, Gill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ellen (Patterson); daughters Lynne Storar (Jeff); Laura Pribish (Todd); 5 grandchildren Savannah, Abby, Alexa, Dalton, and Reese; brother Gary (Julie); sister Jean Connaughton (Dan); brother-in-law Rick Patterson (Chris) and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life open house will be in Dayton, 11/28/20 at VFW Post 9927, 3316 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, OH 45429 from 1 pm - 5 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to: First Tee-Greater Wilmington.



https://www.firstteegreaterwilmington.org, or P.O. Box 7184, Wilmington, N. C. 28406.

