GREGORY,



Cleo Vradelis Triffon



Cleo Triffon passed peacefully on December 5, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Cleo was born in Middletown, Ohio, on August 17, 1927, to Stavros and Philomeni Vradelis.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Stavros and Philomeni; husband, Dr. James B. Triffon; her son, Robert S. Triffon; sister, Lucille Cannon; brother, Theodore Vradelis; and her second husband, John A. Gregory.



She is survived by her son, Kent A. Triffon, his wife Barb, and their children, Elizabeth and Christopher; her son, Dr. Mark J. Triffon, his wife Sandi, and their children, Alexis, Samantha, Payden, Sophia, and Melina, and a great-granddaughter, Sloane; and numerous nieces, nephews, and Godchildren, family members, and friends.



Cleo graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1945 and attended The Ohio State University. She married her high school sweetheart, Jim Triffon, and lived happily in Dayton until Jim's death in 1986. Ten years later, she married John Gregory and they lived in Dayton and Ft. Lauderdale until



John's passing in 2016. She loved cooking and entertaining on a weekly basis. She was a lifelong member of the Greek



Orthodox Church and sang in the choir for 50 years. She was a member of GAPA, the Philoptochos Society, and served in the Greek Festival for many years. She had many charitable activities including, Twig Children's Charities, Dayton's Woman's Club, and the Junior League.



Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER DUBLIN where a private service will be held on Friday, December 11 at



10 am. The link to view the webcasted service is



https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1106206. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be forwarded to the Greek Orthodox Church Memorial Fund at The Annunciation Greek Church, 500 Belmonte Park, North Dayton, Ohio 45045.



Special thanks to Westminster Thurber staff and Dr. Stuart Kantor for their wonderful compassion and care for Cleo.

