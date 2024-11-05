Greenwood, Timothy Lee "Tim"



age 72, left his earthly home for his heavenly one on November 1, 2024 after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia. He is proceeded in death by parents, Edward and May Greenwood and son-in-law Kevin Rosen. He is survived by wife, Janice (Spradlin) Greenwood, daughters Aimee Hoskins (David) and Paige Rosen. Grandchildren Zachary, Lauren, Julianne and Meghan Hoskins. Sister Esther, Lanham (Michael) and cousin, Judy Smith (Norris). Tim was a kind, loving, and generous man known for his sense of humor, love of people, Ohio sports teams, and golf. He loved his Lord and Savior above all else his family next and many close friends. He taught and coached in the Clark Shawnee school district for 35 years, pouring himself into the lives of his students and fellow teachers and administrators. He was an active and devoted member of Southgate Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, greeter, Deacon, elder, counselor, and on various committees throughout the 50 years he and Jan have attended. Services to be held Wednesday, November 6th, 2024 at Southgate Baptist Church 2111 S.Center Blvd Springfield, Ohio 45506. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm, Celebration of Life service 12pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please send gifts to the Dr. Edward L. Greenwood scholarship fund at Cedarville University, 251 N. Main Street Cedarville, Ohio 45314





