GREENWALD, Steven Robert Steven Robert Greenwald, age 74, of Xenia, passed away on October 6, 2020. Steven was born to the late Robert and Joan (Huber) Greenwald on December 16, 1947, in Xenia, Ohio. Steven was a member of the Greene County Fish and Game, the National Rifle Association, and the Sugar Creek Shooting Range. He is survived by his sons Rob (Colette Warner) Greenwald of New Paris and Marty (Donna Bentrup) Greenwald of Riverside; grandchildren Dustin Greenwald, Zach Greenwald, and Cailee Greenwald; and great-grandchildren Conner, Lydia, and Walker. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery, 281 Dayton Ave, Xenia, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made in Steven's honor to the Autism Spectrum Disorder Foundation, PO Box 2366, Indianapolis, IN 46206. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com

