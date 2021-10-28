journal-news logo
X

GREENE, Ulysses

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GREENE, Ulysses

Age 52, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2021, at Kettering Hospital. He was born on September 13, 1969, at MVH. He was preceded in death by his father

Ulysses Greene Sr, mother

Martha Greene, brother Isaac Greene, sister Dorine Elliott. He leaves to cherish his memory, children: Lisante, Tania; stepdaughters Diamond, Autumn; sisters: Charlene G., Daray C. (Victor), Althea G. (Andre), Sophia G., Taneisha H., Charlene W., Ebony W.; brothers: Guy H. (Kanesha), Tony G., Patrick G.; special friend Angela P.; a host of nieces, nephews, other

relatives, and friends. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, October 31, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services, Interment: Jefferson View

Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ANDERSON, Ronald
2
FELTEN, Ross
3
CASSADY, Timothy
4
ALLEN, Albert
5
DAY, Jacqueline
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top