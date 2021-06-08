GREENE, Samuel



Samuel Greene, 86, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Sycamore Hospital. He was born July 6, 1934, in Thornhill, Tennessee, the son of Rufus and Ethel (Ogan) Greene. He is survived by his wife Sally; son Steve (Donna) Greene; four grandchildren, Angela (Chad), Jimbob (Katie), Sherry (Shane) and Steven (Nichole); four great-grandchildren Parker, Braden and Shana (Charlie); two sisters Sandra and



Rebecca. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons Mitch and Jim. No services will be held. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.

