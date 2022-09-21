GREENE, Patricia Ann "Tricia"



Age 55, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Family will greet friends 4-7PM on Friday, September 23, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM on Saturday, September 24, at Chapel of the Immaculate Conception at The University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469. For complete remembrances and condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.

