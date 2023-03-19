Greene, Jeffrey Howard



Jeffrey "Jeff" Howard Greene, 60, passed away on March 14, 2023. Loving husband to Sheila McDaniel for 21 years, cherished step father of Arrianna and Daryl, beloved brother of James (Billie) Greene and Pat (Bob) Jones. He is also survived by his niece Libby Greene.



Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Betty Greene.



Jeff was known to be very hard working and generous man. He owned his own trucking company, he flipped houses and finished his career at NFI Industries. He loved to travel, work on his projects and most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. Jeff will be missed by all who knew him.



Public visitation will be held on Wednesday March 22nd, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Homes (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd) at 3:00 pm with memorial service to be held at 4:00 pm.

