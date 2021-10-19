GREENE, Dorothy

GREENE (nee Chance), Dorothy J.



Mrs. Dorothy J. Greene (nee Chance) passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Brookdale Oakwood Senior Living Community in Dayton, OH. She was a longtime resident of Oceanside, CA, before moving to Ohio. She was in the company of her son, Michael Greene, his wife Linda Bader, and their daughter Ashley Weber. She was 93 years old. Dorothy was born on December 12, 1927, to her late parents Fred and



Margaret "Millie" Chance in Florida. She had two brothers Warren and Corbin, and a step-bother Warren. Dorothy is



survived by 5 children and their families: her son Alan Greene of Louisiana; son Stephan Greene of California; son Michael Greene of Ohio; son Gary Greene of Nevada; and daughter Teresa Knight of California; as well as 13 grandchildren and their families. Dorothy was predeceased by her ex-husband Frank B. Greene; her son Frank M. Greene; and her three brothers. Per Dorothy's wishes, there will be no service.

