GREENBERG, ELLIOT

GREENBERG, Elliott J. Cincinnati- passed away peacefully, October 13th, 2020, a day after his 93rd birthday, loving husband of 61 years to the late Betty Oscherwitz Greenberg, father of Jeffrey (Rochelle) Greenberg and Shelly (Jim Faulhaber) Greenberg, brother of the late Shirley Gordon and Myron Greenberg, dear grandfather of Adam and Hannah Greenberg, loving uncle of Wayne (Debby) Greenberg, Dr. Phillip (Tim Wike) Greenberg, Cindy (Oscar) Jarnecki and David (Shelley) Greenberg. Private graveside services have been held, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Shriner's Hospital for Children or Charity of one's choice would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome.com

