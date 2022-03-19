GREEN, Robert Andrew "Bob"



Age 73, passed away on March 9, 2022, in Springfield, Ohio. Bob was born on March 12, 1948, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Robert E. and Leona E. (Thomas) Green. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Diana S. (Fritts) Green; two grandsons, Bobby and Steven Patrick, and brother, George Hague. Bob is survived by his sons, Rob (Denise) Green and Randy Green; daughters, Becky Davis and Kim (Jon) Baer; grandchildren, Liz Tirey, Aaron Tirey, Madelyn Baer, Gabrielle Baer, Max Baer, Dalton (Brittani) Patrick, Chris Davis, Shy Davis, and Ethan Litteral, and great-grandchildren, Lilly, Lucy, and Audrey Tirey.



Bob was a longtime member of First Christian Church. He was the chairman of the Springfield North High Craft Show for 15+ years. Bob volunteered at the Good Samaritan Outreach Center, Animal Welfare League of Clark County, and God's Helping Hand Store. He loved to scrap with his wife, picking up old furniture and repurposing it for people in need. He



also enjoyed hunting and fishing. Bob also selflessly served our country in the United States Army. He was a very proud Vietnam veteran.



Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life



Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m, also at the



funeral home. The funeral service will be livestreamed, starting promptly at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery where military honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Outreach Center or New Beginnings at First Christian Church in Bob's honor.



