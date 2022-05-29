GREEN, Mary Lou



Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 4230 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

