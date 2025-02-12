Green, Margaret

Green (Slaton), Margaret Evelyn



Age 89 of Fairfield, passed away February 6, 2025. Visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2025 from 10AM until time of service (12PM) at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH, 45014. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. www.avancefuneralhome.com



