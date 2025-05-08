Greathouse, Dorothy Mae

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Greathouse, Dorothy Mae

Age 79, departed this life on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service to follow 11 AM, Friday, May 9, 2025 at Harvest Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Interment West Memory Gardens Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Shuler, Robert
2
Goodall, Wanda
3
Smith, Geraldine
4
Williams, David
5
Vanderbrock, John