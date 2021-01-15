GRAY, Stephen A.



STEPHEN A. GRAY, 68, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, January 12, 2021. He was born in Springfield on October 31, 1952, the son of the late Luther and Gwendolyn (Kemp) Gray. Steve worked for Kelsey Hayes SPECO for many years and later worked in construction and as a truck driver for V & K Trucking. He was an avid softball and basketball player, loved hunting, and recently took up golf. His love of sports was passed on to his children and grandchildren and he coached them in baseball and basketball. Steve was instrumental in maintaining and supporting Prosser Field. He is survived by his life partner of 16 years, Sue Avery; children, Jason (Renee) Gray of South Charleston, Lance Gray of Springfield, Ashly Avery (fiance' Patrick Snarr) of Austin, Texas, and Zachary (Liz) Avery of Springfield; grandchildren, Mia, Mason and Lani Gray, Taylor Raskay, and Seth and Josie Gray; great-granddaughter, Avery Cochran; and siblings, Tom, Tim and Diana. He was preceded in death by a brother, Pat and sister, Mary Rose. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. "Dammit Man!" Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State University James Cancer Center. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. The family requests



that you share stories, photos, memories, etc. at SteveGrayMemories@gmail.com. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



