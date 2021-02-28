GRAY, Priscilla



Age 96, of New Lebanon, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She was born in Estill Co, KY, on Aug. 27, 1924, to her parents, Arch & Susie (Richardson) Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Gray;



son, Doug Gray; and granddaughter, Lee Ann Moore. Priscilla is survived by her son, Dorris Hoover; sister, Rosella (Kenneth) Rhodus; grandson, Edgar (Missy) Hoover; great-grandchildren, Priscilla Armstrong, Edgar Hoover, Jr., Heather Nicole Hoover, Terri Lynn Hoover, and Chris Greear; great-great-grandchildren, Hailey, Brooke, and Anthony Armstrong, Logan and



Lucas McDaniel, and Cameron and Johnathon Hoover; also, special friends, Darlene Joo and Sue Cronenwett. Visitation will be held from 1-2 PM on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Procession to Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery to follow at 2:00 PM.



