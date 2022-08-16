GRAY, Lillian

GRAY (Miller), Lillian G.



Lillian G. (Miller) Gray, 96, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away August 7, 2022. She was born June 15, 1926, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Geneva (Artis) and Russell Miller. Mrs. Gray retired from WPAFB and also had been employed at International Harvester and Defense Electronic Supply Center. Mrs. Gray was a devoted member of El Bethel Temple. Loved ones left behind are her daughter, Belinda Powers; grandchildren, Monica Gray, Jesica Jackson, Edward Jackson and Stephanie Jackson all of Springfield, Ohio, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation is Friday, August 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in El Bethel Temple. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements provided by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com