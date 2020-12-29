GRAY, Kathy Lee



Kathy Lee Gray, age 71 of Tipp City, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 10, 1949, in Fairmont, West Virginia, the daughter of John Robert & Josephine Betty (Stewart) Whitehair. She was a member of the Tipp City Church of the Nazarene and the VFW Post #4615. She worked at the Olivette Corporation in Dayton and retired after 30 years as the clerk in the Tipp City Utilities Department.



She is survived by her husband of 48 years Michael Gray; children Mindy (Scott) Webster, Aaron (Jamie) Gray and Alia Gray (Ryan); grandchildren Hunter, Jacob, Hannah and Jackson; Brothers John Whitehair, James Whitehair, William Whitehair and Jeffrey Whitehair; sister Karen DeHart and several nieces, nephews, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson Zachary Webster.



A private family memorial service will be held to honor Kathy's life at the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373 or to ALS Association, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, Ohio 43220.



