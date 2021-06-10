journal-news logo
GRAY, Cheryl

GRAY, Cheryl Lee

Age 74, of Beavercreek, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Washington Court House on March 23, 1947, the daughter of Robert and Anna Lee (Resser) Whitfield. She loved to do stamping and crafting with her friends.

She is survived by her children, Amber (Gerry) Tipton and

Matthew (Sonja) Downs; stepchildren, Michael (Jess) Gray, Karen (Frank) Frantz and Bob (Linda) Gray; 13 grandchildren, Michael Tipton, Emily

(Justin) Kline, Olivia Tipton, Sara McClellan, Stephanie (John)

Lammers, Chloe Downs, Nicholas Reed, Joshua Reed, Maggie Downs, Zachary Downs, Caleb Downs, Gabbie Gray and

Isabella Gray; and brothers, Danny (Linda) Whitfield and Lee (Ann) Whitfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 31 years, Allan Gray in 2019; and a daughter, Amy Downs.

A Celebration of Cheryl's Life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 6:00 pm at the Bellbrook Event Center, 784 Bellbrook Ave., Xenia, Ohio 45385. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City

11900 N. Dixie Drive

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.zerklefh.com/

