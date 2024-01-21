GRAWE, Ronald H. "Ron"



GRAWE, Ronald H. age 84, formerly of Tipp City, Ohio passed away Thursday January 18, 2024, surrounded by his family. Ron graduated from Chaminade High School and retired from Craftsman Type, Dayton, Ohio. Ron is survived by his loving children Jeff (Julie) Grawe, Greg (Debbie) Grawe, Kim (Bud) O'Brien, Tracy (Brad) Arndts; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Pat Grawe.



Wednesday, January 24, 2024, the family will receive friends and family in the gathering area of St. John the Baptist Church 753 S Hyatt St. Tipp City OH 45371 at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30AM. Procession and Inurnment will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery for both Ron and Pat Grawe, together again. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio's Hospice in Ron's memory. Arrangements entrusted with Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



