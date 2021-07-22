journal-news logo
GRAVETTE, Gary

GRAVETTE, Gary R.

Age 86, of Kettering, passed away on Friday, July 16,

2021. Visitation will be at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING from 1-3PM on Sunday,

July 25 with Funeral Services to be held at 10AM on Monday, July 26 at the Harmony Creek Church, 5280 Bigger Rd.,

Dayton. Burial in David's

Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at


www.routsong.com


Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

