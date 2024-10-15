Granzow, Juanita



Juanita Granzow, 90, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on October 5th, 2024. She was retired from the City of Middletown. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and loved to travel. She was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Wayne Granzow. She is survived by a son Doug (Jackie) Granzow of Alabaster, AL; a daughter Freda (Rob) Campbell of Hamilton, Ohio; a stepdaughter Adriane (Dan) Scherrer of Monroe, Ohio; and numerous grandchildren. She was laid to rest at Woodside cemetery in Middletown, Ohio.



