GRANT, William

GRANT, Jr., William K.



Age 88 of Trenton, passed away on May 2, 2022, at Bickford of Middletown. Bill was born in January of 1934 in Pineville, KY, to William K. and Zora (Stewart) Grant. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and he retired from the railroad after 42 years of employment.



Bill is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (Batcher) Grant; his daughter Mary Michelle (Mark) Petty; his son Wesley (Sky) Grant; stepchildren Brenda (Rob) Chapman and Rick (Connie) Lakes; 10 step-grandchildren; and 4 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Georgia M. Harrison-Grant; 5 sisters; 2 brothers; and stepson Randy Lake.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Day City Hospice of Dayton c/o The Hope Foundation, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com