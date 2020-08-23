GRANT-MAYO, Pamela Pamela Grant-Mayo, passed away on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, in Centerville, OH, at age 70. Pam was born in Chicago, IL to Gerald T. Rowe and Dorothy Rowe. Pam had an impressive career as one of the first female State Troopers in the state of Illinois in 1976. Later, she was promoted to the Internal Affairs Division, Vice, Homicide, and DCI. To say that Pam was "tough" is an understatement. Once Pam relocated to Ohio, she opened a restaurant with her late husband Harry Mayo, Sr. However, travel had always been her passion and she soon moved on from the restaurant business to become a corporate and leisure travel agent. After traveling to over 40 countries, Pam retired in 2013. Pamela is survived by her mother, Dorothy Rowe; daughter, Tara, and siblings Deborah and Patrick. She is also survived by many nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, and friends. To share a memory of Pam or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

