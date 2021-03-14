GRANT, Mae A.
Age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Grant, Jr.; son, Jeffrey Grant; parents, Elease and Ernest Garrett; sisters, E. Hermanie McFarland, Roberta Garrett, Amanda Wilks; brothers, Steven, Maury and Drake Garrett; sisters-in-law, Brenda and Cynthia
Garrett; brothers-in-law, Roger Kendall, Eugene Wilks. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, John Grant III; daughter, Monique Grant; granddaughter, LeKeisha Grant; grandsons, Calvert Grant, Jamel Hoard; sister, Effie Kendall; great-grandsons and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Walk-through visitation 11 am-12 noon on Monday, March 15, at The MarketPlace Movement, 3300 W. Third St. Live streamed service will be held at 12 noon. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ohio Valley MS Society. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral