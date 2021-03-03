GRAN, Daisy

GRAN (Berry), Daisy Louise



Daisy Louise (Berry) Gran, age 91 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. She was born on January 14, 1930, on a farm near Vine Grove, Kentucky. Louise is



survived by her children, Christy (Ron) Eastepp, Dave (Nelly) Gran and Marla (Tom) Sherry; grandchildren, Patricia



Thompson, David Gran, II, Becky Lee, Richard Watkins,



Matthew Watkins, Michael Sherry, Mary Edmonds; great-grandchildren, Lisa, Eric, Jessica, Daniel, Alisha, Ashley,



Dawson, Aiden, Harper and Elias; one great-great-granddaughter Ava; and many nieces and nephews. She was



preceded in death by her husband, Jack Edwin Gran; grandparents, Add and Ella Berry who raised her till their deaths; her birth parents, Owen and Pearl Berry; four sisters, Lois,



Sylvia, Lucille and Pearl; and one brother, Joseph. She lived in Homestead, FL, after her husband retired from the Air Force in 1976, and moved to Huber Heights, Ohio, in 1993 after Hurricane Andrew destroyed their home. She was a member of Huber Heights First Baptist Church. Before that, she was very active in several churches in the U.S., teaching children, and adult ladies. She was in on the start of three American



Southern Baptist Churches in Japan, the Philippines, and



England, started by military families. Family will receive friends Monday, March 8, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Newcomer North



Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Private burial at



the Dayton National Cemetery. The state of Ohio is under



a mandatory mask order and has required that face masks



be worn in all public places. In lieu of flowers, contributions



may be made to a charity of choice. Visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Louise or leave a condolence to her family.

