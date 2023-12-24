Gram, Roger L



Roger L. Gram age 91 of Virginia formerly of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. Friends & Family may call on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 from 5PM -7PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2023 10AM with Pastor Bruce Kramer officiating. Interment to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





