GRAHAM, Rhonda



Age 60, of Dayton, OH, departed on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022. Born in Peru, Indiana, to the late Joseph Hamilton and Norma Lee Hamilton. Preceded in death by her sister Renita Shelton and brother Emory Hamilton. Survived by her daughter Meaghan Graham, grandchildren Malik Battle and Kayden Grandy, brother Yancy (Danotta) Hamilton and Josephine (Wille) Hamilton Green, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rhonda was a selfless caring beautiful soul who gave her life for others. May she live in eternal paradise. Visitation 9 A.M. Funeral service to follow 10 A.M. at H. H. Roberts, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Interment Dayton Memorial Park.



