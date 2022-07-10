journal-news logo
X

GRAHAM, Rhonda

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GRAHAM, Rhonda

Age 60, of Dayton, OH, departed on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022. Born in Peru, Indiana, to the late Joseph Hamilton and Norma Lee Hamilton. Preceded in death by her sister Renita Shelton and brother Emory Hamilton. Survived by her daughter Meaghan Graham, grandchildren Malik Battle and Kayden Grandy, brother Yancy (Danotta) Hamilton and Josephine (Wille) Hamilton Green, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Rhonda was a selfless caring beautiful soul who gave her life for others. May she live in eternal paradise. Visitation 9 A.M. Funeral service to follow 10 A.M. at H. H. Roberts, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Interment Dayton Memorial Park.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
TAYLOR, Roberta
2
ALBRECHT, Mary
3
Buchsieb, Betty
4
FOX, Jaiden
5
BURNS, RONALD
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top