GRAHAM, Margaret Alysone White



Margaret Alysone White Graham of Eaton, OH, passed away September 22, 2021, at the age of 79 at Hospice of



Dayton after a long hard-fought fight with cancer and Alzheimer's. Alysone was born February 25, 1942, in Timmins, Ontario, Canada, the second daughter of the late Grace (Newton) and Frances



Woodbury. When she was nine years old, her family moved from Canada to her mother's hometown of San Antonio, TX. Alysone graduated from San Antonio's Alamo Heights High School before attending Stephen F. Austin University where she received a bachelor's degree in education in 1964. While in college, Alysone was the Assistant Synchronized Swimming coach, nicknamed "Woody" by her fellow swimmers. She coached at the collegiate level for several years, and again in the 1980's for the Willow Swim Club in Vandalia, OH. Alysone completed her studies with a Master of Education in 1994 from Dayton's Wright State University. In 1967, Alysone



married Robert (Bob) Newton White Jr. in San Antonio; and in 1973 they relocated to Englewood, Ohio. After the birth of their two daughters Nicole Denise and Heather Joyce, the family moved to Vandalia, OH, in 1976. Alysone retired from the Vandalia-Butler School District after many years there of teaching math and science. Bob and Alysone ultimately moved to their residence at Lake Lakengren in Eaton, OH, where they continued to enjoy their 42-year span of "lake life" until his death in July, 2009. Alysone loved music. In addition to playing numerous instruments, she possessed a beautiful singing voice. Her daughters have many wonderful memories of their mother playing guitar and singing around a campfire at the lake's edge. Alysone also sang for many years with the Dayton Philharmonic Chorus as a mezzo soprano and was the Choir Director at Trinity Episcopal Church in Troy, OH. Bob and Alysone were members of the First Presbyterian Church in Eaton, where they both sang in the church choir and the Eaton Community Chorus. After retirement, Alysone was active in the Eaton area with the Alpha Garden Club, and the Royal Red Hatters. She was Red Hatter "Queen" for several years and principal scrapbooker of the organization's activities plus she held numerous holiday dinner parties for them at her residence. Alysone married Robert G. Graham of Indianapolis, Indiana, in October 2015. They traveled extensively throughout Europe, Asia, and the United States until her health prevented further adventures. Margaret Alysone is



survived by her husband, Robert G. Graham, two daughters Nicole Denise Hafer-Lipstreu (Robert) of Zanesville, OH, and Heather Joyce Guthrie (Ryan) of London, OH, three granddaughters Mia Hafer, Olivia Hafer, and Kirsten Salzler



(Michael), and two grandsons, Myles Guthrie and Cooper



Guthrie, her sister Lucia Smith (David), two nephews



Christopher and Sean McClintock, several great-nieces and a great-nephew, and many wonderful lifelong friends. A celebration of life will be held on October 9, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 123 W. Decatur St., Eaton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American



Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc., 220 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320. Condolences at



