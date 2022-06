GRAHAM, Lois I.



Age 77 of Dayton, passed away on June 28, 2022. Funeral Service will be held at 11am, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 141 S Ludlow St., Dayton. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills. More information available at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.