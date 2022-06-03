GRAHAM, David Lee



(79), of Xenia passed away October 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Patty (Welch); parents James and Erma (Jordan) Graham.



Survived by his children, Toni (Andrew), Michael (Terri), and James (Frankie). Pappa to Eric, Jackie (Luke), Samuel, Mollee and three great-granddaughters; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitation is June 8, Union United Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road, Xenia from 5:30 - 7:00pm. With a second visitation Thursday, June 9 from 10-11am, Woodland Cemetery (Chapel), 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409. Service



immediately following from 11am – Noon.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum 937-228-3221, www.woodlandcemetery.org. Union United Methodist Church (Xenia or the United Methodist Church of your choice).



Condolences may be made to the family at



www.NeeldFuneralHome.com