GRAHAM, David Lee
(79), of Xenia passed away October 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Patty (Welch); parents James and Erma (Jordan) Graham.
Survived by his children, Toni (Andrew), Michael (Terri), and James (Frankie). Pappa to Eric, Jackie (Luke), Samuel, Mollee and three great-granddaughters; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation is June 8, Union United Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road, Xenia from 5:30 - 7:00pm. With a second visitation Thursday, June 9 from 10-11am, Woodland Cemetery (Chapel), 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409. Service
immediately following from 11am – Noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum 937-228-3221, www.woodlandcemetery.org. Union United Methodist Church (Xenia or the United Methodist Church of your choice).
Condolences may be made to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH
45385
https://www.neeldfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral