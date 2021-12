GRAHAM, Charles M.



Age 93, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on December 21, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, at Incarnation Church, Centerville, Ohio. Family will greet friends one hour prior, 9:30 a.m., at the church. Following the Mass, Charles will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.