Graham, Brittany

Age 28 of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. She was born on September 16, 1994 to her parents, Dallas Graham and Heather Graham-Ward. She was preceded in death by her parents; uncles, Tim Hedges, and Tony Brown; grandmother, Betty M. Hedges; grandfather, Ronald M. Hedges; grandmother, Kris Ward; great-grandmother, Alma Graham McConnell. Brittany is survived by her daughter, Jayden; grandmothers, Karen and Cathy; brother, Erin; sister, Kara; and a niece, Ellie. Brittany was a devoted mother to Jayden. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 from 1-3pm at Rogers Funeral Home, 324 W. Main St., New Lebanon, Ohio 45345. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

