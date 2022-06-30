GRAGG, Ernest L.



Ernest L. Gragg passed away on June 16, 2022, in Mesquite, Texas. She was born Ernest Lee Robinson on June 21, 1934, in Monroe, Louisiana, to the late John Henry and Amanda Calhoun Robinson. Ernest was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Alma Robinson and Emma Henry, husband Ross Gragg, brother-in-law Winfield Henry, nephew Jackie Robinson, and great-nephew Jackie Lamar Robinson.



Ernest was educated in the public schools of Ouachita Parish, Louisiana, and a graduate of Grambling State University, Grambling, Louisiana. She confessed Christ at an early age at New Light Baptist Church in Monroe, Louisiana. After moving to Dayton, Ohio she united with Canaan Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School Teacher, a member of Missionary Circle #2, a member of the Love in Action Committee, as a Senior Choir member and on the Trustee Board.



Ernest taught school for the Dayton Board of Education Public School System from 1965 until she retired. After which, she went on to become the Accounting and Payroll Supervisor at DayMont West Behavioral Healthcare Facility until she retired for a second time in 2017. Ernest bowled for years in and around the state of Ohio. Her bowling skills often had her traveling to multiple states. She was known to her bowling family and peers as "Pepper." Ernest was affectionally known to many as "Ms. Ernee," to her grandchildren as "Granny," her great-grands as "Nannie," and to her nieces, nephews, and others as "Tee." She was also a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Dayton Alumnae Chapter and loved what they stood for.



Ernest leaves to cherish her memory a daughter Priscilla Robinson, a granddaughter Tiffany (Corey) Smart, 3 great-grandchildren Isaiah, Donovan and Corrin, brother Leonard (Donna) Robinson of Joliet, IL, sisters Frances Smith, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Helen Sims of Monroe, Louisiana, Johnney Farrell of St. Louis Missouri, aunt Phyllis Robinson of Detroit Michigan, a nephew/Godson Reginald D. (Jacqueline) Robinson of Plymouth, Minnesota, a very special niece Valencia (Reginald) Terrell of Dayton, Ohio, a special friend Benita Pitman of Dayton, Ohio, and a host of other nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Ernest was loved by many and will truly be missed by all.



Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, July 1, 2022, at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, 5191 Hoover Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Rev. Dr. Joseph L. Coleman officiating. Walk through visitation will be held 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Thomas Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.

