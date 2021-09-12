GRABLE, Carolyn and Jack

GRABLE, Carolyn L. and Jack W.



Together in love for over 70 years, now together for eternity. Carolyn L. and Jack W. Grable both of Washington Township, Ohio, formally of Lexington, KY, passed away one week from each other. Carolyn passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer's which she fought with grace and dignity. Carolyn was born on March 27, 1930, to the late Dale and Beatrice (Davis) Grigsby in Poseyville, Indiana. After graduating high school, Carolyn received her nursing degree from Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. During this time, Carolyn and Jack met on a blind date. They would have celebrated their 70th anniversary on December 1.



Carolyn worked as an RN in several nursing homes including Heartland of Miamisburg (formerly Oakridge) in Miamisburg, Ohio. Her love and care for others did not end there. She and Jack were both members of David's United Church of Christ where Carolyn helped with Home Communion, Meals on Wheels, visiting the shut-ins and comforting others during hospital stays and surgeries. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Robert Grigsby; sister-in-law, Mary Sue Grigsby; nephew, Joel Grigsby; and niece, Kimberly Grigsby. Jack passed away one week after Carolyn, on September 6, 2021, after suffering a stroke. Jack was born on August 17, 1929, in Raleigh, Illinois to the late Eloise (Newcom) and Ed Grable. He lived in Raleigh, IL until he graduated high school. He then attended University of Evansville and graduated with an engineering degree. Jack worked as a Mechanical Engineer and has several patents involving thermostats which were used in both automotive and appliance applications. After



retiring, Jack and his son-in-law, Rick started a printing



company where Jack worked for many years. Jack also



enjoyed making furniture and could fix anything and was



often called upon by family when they need help. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Herbert Wilton Grable and sister-in-law, Lorraine. Carolyn and Jack are



survived by their daughters, Gleda (Bob) McCullough and



Karen (Rick) Wills, grandchildren, Dustin (Nerony) Wills, Jason (Anna) McCullough, Ryan McCullough and Katie McMorrow, Angela (Jeff) Temke, Matthew McCullough and Kasie Toadvine, Ashley (Zach)Wilz, Brooke Wills, and Christopher McCullough. Great-grandchildren, Haylee, Jack, Dena and Maddox McCullough, Weston and Callie Temke and Violet Wilz. Carolyn is also survived by her cousin, Gloria Cox. Jack is also survived by his cousins, Gene Newcom, Terry Newcom and Sharon (Joiner) Rusk. Carolyn and Jack will be greatly missed by their loving families. A private family service was held at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Congenital Heart Alliance of Cincinnati, 4010 Executive Park Dr. Suite 100 Cincinnati, OH 45241 or info@chaoc.org



under donations. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

