GRABEMAN, Beverly "Jo"



Beverly "Jo" Grabeman, 91, of Kettering, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Mary Wiggin; husband, Victor E. Grabeman DDS; daughter, Nancy; granddaughter, Jennifer; daughter-in-law, Benita Grabeman; brother, Jack Wiggin; and sister, Pat Clary. She is survived by her sons, David (Linda),



Thomas (Lisa), Steven, Victor; and brother, William (Josie); and sister-in-law, Ruth Widman (the late James Widman). Her pride and joy were her 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. Jo was born in Lima, Ohio, and raised in Zanesville. She attended Miami University and left to join her husband in Columbus for his dental education at The Ohio State University College of Dentistry. Jo returned to the workforce, following her husband's death, in 1974 as a teller at State Fidelity Savings and quickly rose to the chief loan officer for the company. Jo gave generously to the community with participation on boards of The Dayton Women's Club and Barney's Children Hospital (Dayton Children's). Jo was very active in her Church at St. Paul Lutheran, St. John Lutheran, and Living Water



Lutheran where she shared and helped mold her children's faith. She will be deeply missed for all her love and support she shared. A celebration of her life is pending. Memorial



contributions may be made to Living Water Lutheran Church, 667 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville, Ohio 45459.



