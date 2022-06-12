Goulburn, Candace

GOULDBURN,



Candace Amy



71, of Dayton, Ohio, died suddenly on May 23, 2022. Born June 26, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, she is predeceased by her



parents, Jack Jolliff and Doloris Jolliff, her brother, Robert Clevenger Lacy, Her sister,



Carole Edmonds, her nephew, Dustin Hymer, and her late



husband, Albert Gouldburn.



Candy was a genuinely kind and thoughtful person whose creativity had no bounds.



Survivors include two children, Angelique (Andrew) Burns-Barrett and Regnoid (Tammy) Burns Jr, granddaughter, Brooke (Justin) Chorazewitz; grandsons Ryan (Trisa) Burns, Jordan (Sophie) Burns, Ezekiel Burns, and Malachi Burns; Grandpup Ralphie; soon to be five great-grandchildren, Raegan Chorazewitz, Ellie Chorazewitz, Harper Chorazewitz, and Noah Burns. And her three sisters, Debbie Jolliff, Julie (Ugo) Cretaro, Linda (Kevin) Coggeshall; 7 nieces and nephews, 12 great-nieces and nephews, and her pet bird: Shuckie, who passed shortly after her.



Private service and burial are being held at Glenhaven Memorial Gardens on June 17, 2022. The family wants to thank those whose lives she touched for their kind words, flowers, and donations to the local no-kill shelter.

