GOTRO, STEPHANIE

GOTRO (Fernung),



Stephanie Rae



40, of Springfield, fought so hard but lost her battle against an extremely rare cancer on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born in Springfield on January 8, 1982, the daughter of Stephen Fernung and Cynthia (Feeser) Johns. Stephanie graduated from JVS and North High School in Springfield. After high school she was employed with MMS Trucking here in Springfield, but in a couple of years Stephanie's adventurous spirit took hold and she set out for Louisiana. There she became a helicopter dispatcher for RLC Helicopter LLC. While employed with RLC and living in Louisiana she acquired many lasting friendships. It was at this time she decided to continue her education with the University of Phoenix and in a few years she would graduate with a BS degree in Business Administration. But she so missed her family and friends of Springfield she returned home, and after testing out different job positions, she also returned "home" to her employment with MMS Trucking. Stephanie will always be remembered for her ever so strong faith in God, her great zest for life, her delightful sense of humor, that adventurous spirit spoken of earlier, and most of all for her love, care and devotion to her "kitty cats". She was their "Mommy", and they were her "children". She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Edith Feeser; paternal grandparents, Robert and AnnaBelle Fernung; and her uncle, Bobby Feeser. Stephanie will be held in the hearts, deeply missed and always loved by her father, Stephen (stepmother, Dicki) Fernung; mother, Cynthia (Feeser) Johns; brother, Andrew Fernung; stepsister, Joni (Mark) Steed; her special aunt, Debbie (Feeser) Campbell, who was her Earthly Guardian Angel that took excellent care of Stephanie; her special aunt, Tina (Mark) Ryan; aunt and uncle, Linda (Scott) Pierron; uncle and aunt, Kris (Sharon) Feeser; uncle, Albert Feeser; several cousins; her soulmate, Bradford Cooley; and many close and wonderful friends. A special thank you to the VFW on Leffel Lane and all who participated and helped in the Ride For Life for Stephanie. It was truly a wonderful success. Also, a most grateful thank you to Hospice of Ohio and their nurses for the heartfelt care, the giving of comfort, time and consideration they gave to Stephanie in her time of need. In lieu of flowers you may make donations in Stephanie's name for abandoned dogs and cats to: His Hand Extended Sanctuary, 1560 Dialton Rd., St. Paris, OH 43072. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 30, at 6:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Andrew officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 4 p.m. in the funeral home.

