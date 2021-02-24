GOSSARD, Patricia L.



Age 86, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, February 19, 2021. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 28, 1934, to parents Carl and Hazel (Phillips) Kramer who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Warren Gossard and daughter, Kimberly (Gossard) Leach. She is survived by her son, Terry Martin; son-in-law, Jeff Leach; grandchildren, Travis, Danielle, Jessica, Ron (Jenn), Travis (Mandy); great-grandchildren, Jared, Landon, Lexi (Jake), Daniel, Aeris, Zoe and Lyra. Patricia was known for her fierce spirit and lived life on her own terms. Her career ranged from professional ballet dancing to the corporate world.



Patricia never met a stranger, and enjoyed social get togethers such as her monthly bunco group. She enjoyed watching her grandson and great-grandson's sporting events. The



family will receive friends Friday, February 26, 2021, from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:30 PM at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park. The use of Face Masks and Social Distancing will be



required. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials in Patricia's name may be made to The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45417. https://hsdayton.org.

