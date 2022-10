GORDON, Wayne L.



Age 54, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 21, 2022. Visitation will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio; funeral service to follow. He will be missed by family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Wayne to your charity of choice.