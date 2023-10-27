Gorby, Helen Ferda



Helen Ferda Gorby, 88, of Saint Marys, and formerly of Beavercreek, Ohio, died 10:36 A.M. Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at Otterbein Saint Marys Retirement Community.



She was born July 23, 1935, in Wellsburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Michael and Anna (Blas) Ferda.



She is survived by her two sons: Dwain Gorby of New Carlisle; Ronald Gorby of Saint Marys; by her grandchildren: Ryan (Madison) Gorby; Aaron (Alexa) Gorby; Tyler Gorby; Matt Gorby; Lindsay (David) Vallo; by her great-grandchildren: Griffin and Piper Gorby. She is survived by her step-grandson, Michael (Appollo) Schloss of Milton, Florida; by her sisters: Sue Hanlin of Huntington, West Virginia; Jane Konisky of Winterville, Ohio; by her step-great grandchildren: Shiloh, Hosea, Aggie and Salem.



She was preceded in death by her parents; by her siblings: Anna Ferda; Mike Ferda; Mary Evanko; Margaret Ferda; Pauline Triplett; George Ferda; John Ferda; Emma Ferda Bullock; Wilma Levine. She was preceded in death by her longtime special friend, Don Hohne



Helen was a graduate of Wellsburg High School. She was a homemaker and also the office manager for Gorby's Transmission in Dayton, Ohio. She was a member of St. Marys Catholic Church in Dayton. She was an excellent bowler and a master of contract bridge; she was a very shrewd investor and she dearly loved her sons and grandchildren.



Funeral rites will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the Chambers and James Funeral Home, 1030 Main Street, Wellsburg, West Virginia, Fr. Justin Golna, officiant. Burial will follow at Franklin Cemetery in Wellsburg.



Friends may call from 4-7 P.M. Monday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, Ohio, and from noon until 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the Chambers and James Funeral Home in Wellsburg.



Condolences and memories may be shared with Helen's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Miller Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Saint Marys

1605 Celina Rd.

Saint Marys, OH

45885

https://www.millerfuneralhomes.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral