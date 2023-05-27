Goodson, Evelyn

Goodson (Wimmer), Evelyn Rae



Evelyn Goodson of Westerville has joined her beloved husband, Dr Leroy Goodson, in heaven on May 23, 2023. Evelyn was born in Switchback, West Virginia April 6th, 1935 to Dorothy and Eugene Wimmer. She is survived by her son Parker, niece Melanie, nephews Pat, Benjamin and their families. In the name of future advancements, Evelyn has chosen to donate her body to science. Please join us to celebrate and remember her on Wednesday, May 31st, 5:30 PM at First Baptist Church of Westerville, 104 S. Spring Rd., Westerville, OH 43081

