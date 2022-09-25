GOODSON, Christopher Louis "Goodie"
Age 52, born December 10, 1969, in Dayton, Ohio, transitioned to be with the Lord Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School, Class of 1988; and later attended Sinclair Community College. He was currently employed at Norwood Medical/Tools Company for 19 years, becoming a manager; and was a former employee at Thalers. He was baptized at Faith Temple Pentecostal. Preceded in death by his father, Henry Lewis Goodson. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Idella Goodson; wife of 26 years, Dorothy Omeana Brooks-Goodson; daughters, Shaneaka, Christa Shyanne, Shantel Ciara and Casey Shania Goodson; brothers, Marvin and Terry Goodson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 9 am-12 noon Monday, September 26, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 12 noon. (Mask Required). Interment Dayton Memorial Park.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral