Goodman, Myrna

Goodman (Sheinberg), Myrna Marcia



Myrna M. Goodman, age 89, of Fairfield passed away on April 13th, 2025. She was born on March 5th, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Louis and Anna Sheinberg. Myrna is survived by her children, Farrell (Nadine) Goodman, Devin (Gale) Goodman, and Danica White; grandchildren, Hannah (Cameron) Ehteshami, Beau (Sonia) Wolfe, Madeline Goodman, Josh (Karen) Goodman, Kayla (Andrew) Goodman, and Anneliese White; great grandchild, Jairo Wolfe. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Stanley M. Goodman, her son, Blayne Goodman and her sister Renee Friedenthal. Visitation will be held Friday, April 19th, 2025 from 10:30am-12p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield 45014. Funeral service will be directly following the visitation at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Rabbi Bruce and Rabbi Donna Adler officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the American Diabetes Association or charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com