GOODMAN, ANNETTE

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

GOODMAN (Saidleman), Annette

Age 79, of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Troy, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. Annette was owner of the "MariAnnette Especially for Children" and a member of Beth Abraham Synagogue. Annette also had a career in the Jewish Federations in both Sarasota, Florida, and Lee & Charlotte Counties, Florida, for almost two decades. She was preceded in death by her

parents, David & Sarah Saidleman; and sister, Marilyn Lipp. Annette is survived by her loving husband, Gary M.; daughter & son-in-law, Marci & Hilliard Creath of GA; son & daughter-in-law, Randy & Felicia Goodman of GA; grandchildren, Jonah Goodman, Alexandra & Benjamin Creath; four nieces & one nephew; and other relatives & friends. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Beth Abraham

Cemetery, 1817 West Schantz with Rabbi Joshua Ginsberg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The National Kidney Fund in Annette's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main St. Chapel.

